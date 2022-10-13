Santa Barbara County Public Health Department embarks on data collection in Santa Maria to better understand community health needs

SANTA MARIA, Calif. -- The Santa Barabara County Public Health Department, Cottage Health, and Dignity Health will embark on a three-day-long effort of data collection from the Santa Maria community to better understand health needs.

After the COVID-19 pandemic, public health organizations said they wanted to take initiative and find out what the health needs of the community were.

Households will be chosen randomly to participate in this data collection effort. Trained data collectors wearing vests and nametags will be walking neighborhoods throughout Santa Maria to gather a representative sample of surveys.

All responses will be confidential and will not be connected to names, addresses, or phone numbers. No personal financial information will be collected for this needs assessment.

Data collectors will be bilingual in English and Spanish and will have access to translation for other languages as needed.