The City of Santa Maria is promoting recycling by donating recycle bins to businesses

SANTA MARIA, Calif. -- The City of Santa Maria Utilities Department is offering indoor recycle bins to Santa Maria businesses to promote recycling.

Some locals say recycling can help the communities' air pollution and garbage crisis.

Others said recycling conserves energy, reduces air and water pollution, reduces greenhouse gases, and conserves natural resources.

There are two different sizes to pick from and businesses that already have recycle bins can still receive 3 additional bins.

For more information on how to request containers or schedule a pickup, those interested can contact the utility department at (805) 925-0951 ext. 7270.