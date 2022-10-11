Skip to Content
Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County
By
today at 7:11 pm
Published 7:56 pm

Classified employees hold a rally outside the SMJUHSD Board meeting on Tuesday

Tony Almanza / KEYT

SANTA MARIA, Calif.- CSEA Chapter 455 held a Rally at the SMJUHSD Board meeting in their efforts to increase salary wages.

Other chapters in the region also showed their support for the efforts to increase the wages.

"Classified employees are essential to the success of the SMJUHSD, as well as an integral part of student success," said the CSEA Chapter 455.

“We understand the financial struggles our employees have been facing, taking that into consideration, we believe our total pay and compensation proposal will help our staff meet those challenges. Due to the higher-than-normal inflation and hearing the voices of our CSEA staff, we’ve also offered a one-time three-percent payment to help address their needs. The total of the District offer is 12.44 percent for 2022-23. If we had reached agreement on October 7th, the much needed raise would have been in employees’ October pay," said SMJUHSD Assistant Superintendent of Human Resources Kevin Platt.

Article Topic Follows: Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County

Tony Almanza

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content