Classified employees hold a rally outside the SMJUHSD Board meeting on Tuesday

SANTA MARIA, Calif.- CSEA Chapter 455 held a Rally at the SMJUHSD Board meeting in their efforts to increase salary wages.

Other chapters in the region also showed their support for the efforts to increase the wages.

"Classified employees are essential to the success of the SMJUHSD, as well as an integral part of student success," said the CSEA Chapter 455.

“We understand the financial struggles our employees have been facing, taking that into consideration, we believe our total pay and compensation proposal will help our staff meet those challenges. Due to the higher-than-normal inflation and hearing the voices of our CSEA staff, we’ve also offered a one-time three-percent payment to help address their needs. The total of the District offer is 12.44 percent for 2022-23. If we had reached agreement on October 7th, the much needed raise would have been in employees’ October pay," said SMJUHSD Assistant Superintendent of Human Resources Kevin Platt.