Skip to Content
Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County
By
today at 11:38 am
Published 11:54 am

Women’s March to Action in Santa Maria Valley come together at Santa Maria’s City Hall

Women's March Santa Maria Valley

SANTA MARIA, Calif. -- The Women's March to Action in Santa Maria Valley began this morning at Santa Maria's City Hall.

They called all members of the community to join them in the march to stand against the attack on abortion access and reproductive healthcare.

The organization said they strive to protect women’s rights. They are working to protect the safety and health of all people through non-violent protests.

After the march, they will gather at Saint John Neumann Church (966 W. Orchard St.) for a free box of fruits and vegetables and PPE necessities.

Article Topic Follows: Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County
santamariavalley
womensmarch
Author Profile Photo

Christina Rodriguez

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content