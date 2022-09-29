Skip to Content
Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County
today at 12:10 pm
Published 12:06 pm

Expert supporting historic NASA mission explains what’s next for DART

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – NASA's first flight mission for planetary defense, the Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART), launched from Vandenberg Space Force Base last November.

On Monday, DART intentionally slammed into an asteroid in humanity’s first test of planetary defense.

This mission aimed to test and validate a method to protect Earth in case of an asteroid impact threat.

According to NASA, DART showed "that a spacecraft can autonomously navigate to a target asteroid and intentionally collide with it – a method of deflection called kinetic impact."

For more information, click here.

Karen Cruz-Orduña

Karen Cruz-Orduña is a reporter for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Karen, click here.

