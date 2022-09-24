Vandenberg Space Base Force is prepping for final launch of the Delta IV rocket

Skip to Content
VANDENBERG, Calif. -- The final launch of the Delta IV rocket is set to launch this Saturday at 2:53 pm at the Vandenberg Space Base Force after 63 years -- the end of the Delta rocket era.

This launch is highly anticipated because the Delta rockets have been launched in Vandenberg since 1959.

Some locals say modernized, lightweight rockets are now replacing the Delta rockets -- closing the end of an era.

Delta rockets are one of the heaviest and largest rockets in the world.

Locals say having one of the largest rockets in the world launch out of Vandenberg is a big deal.

The Delta IV rocket will be launched into space to carry out top-secret surveillance for the National Reconnaissance Office to enforce national security.

