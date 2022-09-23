Bed for Kids event Saturday in Santa Maria at Red Oaks Baptist Church

SANTA MARIA, Calif.– Volunteers of all ages are set to build beds for kids that don't have one at Red Oaks Baptist Church on Saturday.

The charity event will build beds for local children between ages 3 to 17. It will also offer a bedsheet donation drop-off for those that wish to contribute sheet sets, comforters, mattress protectors, pillows, and any other bedding items.

This volunteer event is in partnership with Sleep in Heavenly Peace's North Santa Barbara county charter which has delivered over 130 beds to local children since the org began in May 2022.

All donations stay within the Santa Maria community funding furniture delivery to construction tools to providing new bedding with the beds.