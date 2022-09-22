A performing arts studio in Santa Maria will have its first annual scholarship fundraiser on Saturday

SANTA MARIA, Calif.- The goal is to develop a program where kids who cannot normally afford programs at KleinDance Arts would be given that opportunity.

At the event on Saturday instructors will be performing. Theatre groups including PCPA will also be included. All the proceeds will go to the scholarship funds.

“It really makes a difference to have an outlet for kids to participate in activities. So I think that this is exactly what our community needs and this is a super exciting opportunity for the community to come out and support it," said Kirsten Cahoon an instructor at KleinDance Arts.

If anyone is interested tickets can be purchased on the KleinDance Arts website. The event will run from 5-8pm at the Santa Maria Museum of Flight.