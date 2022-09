SANTA MARIA, Calif. — Santa Maria received a full day of rain, and Farmers said they hope it keeps coming.

The Central Coast went through ten days of an unusual heatwave a week ago.

Now there was a full day of rain, but farmers said there are issues with receiving heat and rain.

Farmers said they hope there will be enough rain to help their soil.

For more on the rain forecast, stay tuned for the 4 p.m., 5 p.m., and 6 p.m. show.