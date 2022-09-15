Santa Barbara County Fire held a live fire safety training exercise at the Burton Mesa Training Center

LOMPOC, Calif.- The firefighters were in a metal shipping container for the training. The fire department says they use this training to show crews how to recognize the different phases of fire.

This is important so when they are in a real life situation and are looking for people in a burning building they are able to identify the different conditions.

The fire department says for those at home closing doors is very important if a fire breaks out where you are.

“Close your doors, your bedroom doors, your hallway doors. That way if you do have a fire in your house, it's going to limit the smoke. It's going to limit the products and combustion into your sleeping quarters, and it'll give us more time to find you," said Battalion Chief Mike Klusyk of Santa Barbara County Fire Department.