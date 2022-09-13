Bridge demolition work on Highway 101 in Los Alamos continues

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – Work to demolish a bridge on northbound Highway 101 in Los Alamos continues and prompted a 24-hour closure of Highway 135 that started Tuesday morning and will continue until Wednesday morning.

Highway 135 was closed between Bell/Main Street and San Antonio Boulevard at 7 a.m. on Tuesday, but will reopen at 7 a.m. on Wednesday, according to CalTrans.

HAPPENING NOW: Demolition of the northbound #Hwy101 bridge in #LosAlamos is underway. Check out our drone footage! pic.twitter.com/y28HGMQMLR — Caltrans District 5 (@CaltransD5) September 13, 2022

Highway 101 remains open in both directions during the work, and access to both the southbound and northbound Highway 101 on and off-ramps at Highway 135 also remain open for travelers to Skyview Hotel and Peppertree Lane, CalTrans said.