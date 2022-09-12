The heatwave is on its way out and the rain is heading in ￼￼￼￼￼￼￼

SANTA MARIA, Calif. — The Central Coast received a small amount of rain over the weekend— not enough to ease fire season.

The Santa Barbara County Fire Department says the rain was not significant to help dry vegetation in most areas but later in the fall season the moisture will help.

Public Information Officer Scott Safechuck also said that as the winter approaches, vehicles should be checked for rain safety. Tires and windshield wipers should be replaced for safer driving in the rain.

For the last week and a half, the Central Coast along with California and other states have been undergoing an excessive heatwave.

Fire officials do hope for rainfall to ease any potential wildfires.

Although in the midst of rain drivers should also be aware of driving over potholes, water creeks, or speeding through new pavements.

Firefighters say to beware of the road when in the rainy season.

As the heatwave does come to an end, heat illnesses will decrease but precautions are still needed in rainy weather.

Fire Official Safechuck also said to keep children out of creeks that may have deep water due to the rain.

