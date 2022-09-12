Local non-profit organization weigh in on increasing rent prices on the Central Coast

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – The cost of rent is up across the Central Coast, and a non-profit organization is looking at solutions.

Chryssa Hunlock moved out here to the Central Coast from Washington state not too long ago.

She said it was tough finding a place to live in Santa Maria.

“I actually had to use airbnb and hotels for about a month and a half,” said Hunlock.

Hunlock says the rental prices are really high and limited.

She had no choice but to rent out a bigger place because it was the only unit available.

“I moved from Washington and I expected high prices in California,” said Hunlock. “Being in a rural area, I didn't expect them to be this high.”

Hunlock is not the only person who is impacted by the housing crisis.

Non-profit organization People's Self Housing says seniors and people with fixed incomes are mostly affected, and is looking at solutions

“The most obvious one is we need more housing,” said CEO of the non-profit Ken Trigueiro.

Data Rent.com reports Santa Maria home rentals are up by 31% and in San Luis Obispo, rent costs are up by 26-percent.

The non-profit organization says one solution is getting the community on board and supporting new projects.

“Support them going faster, to recognize that probably should be allowing more densities to occur,” said Trigueiro, "That makes the project financing better and we can work on getting more units.”

That way people like hunlock won’t have to stress to find a place to live, at a decent price.

“I mean it would be great if the landlords could come together and kind of come to an understanding of what’s reasonable and at least be- if they do have to step up, step up together,” said Hunlock. “But not too high.”