By
Published 10:22 am

Car crashes into Casmalia garage late Sunday night

Santa Barbara County Fire Department

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – A driver was transported to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital after crashing a car into the garage of a Casmalia home late Sunday night, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

A single-occupant car crashed into a detached garage located on private property on the 2900 block of Associated Road in Casmalia just before 10:20 p.m., according to Capt. Scott Safechuck.

The driver was treated for moderate injuries and was transported by ground to a CalStar helicopter before being taken to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, Safechuck said.

