Unarmed Minuteman III test launch successfully takes off from Vandenberg Space Force Base

VANDENBERG, Calif. – An unarmed Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile successfully launched from Vandenberg Space Force Base early Wednesday morning.

The launch of the Air Force Global Strike Command missile was an operational test intended to validate and verify the safety, security, effectiveness, and readiness of the weapon system, according to the Air Force Global Strike Command.

It took off from the base at 1:13 a.m. on Wednesday.

"The Airmen and Guardians who perform this vital mission are some of the most skillfully trained and dedicated personnel in America's Air and Space Force," said Col. Bryan Titus, Space Launch Delta 30 vice commander.

"These test launches demonstrate the readiness of U.S. nuclear forces and provide confidence in the lethality and effectiveness of the nation's nuclear deterrent."