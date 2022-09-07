The Santa Maria YMCA helps the community cool off during the heatwave

SANTA MARIA, Calif. -- The Santa Maria YMCA is helping the community stay cool during this California heatwave.

The heatwave has impacted many cities including most on the central coast but the community comes together to get through this heatwave.

Community recreational centers in Santa Maria and surrounding cities have been providing programs for people to stay cool.

The YMCA has indoor cooling activities for families and people of all ages to stay healthy and cool.

Their pool remains open and active for those who want to take a dip in the water, exercise, and escape the heat.

