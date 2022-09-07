Skip to Content
Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County
By
today at 11:05 am
Published 11:31 am

The Santa Maria YMCA helps the community cool off during the heatwave

YMCA Facebook

SANTA MARIA, Calif. -- The Santa Maria YMCA is helping the community stay cool during this California heatwave.

The heatwave has impacted many cities including most on the central coast but the community comes together to get through this heatwave.

Community recreational centers in Santa Maria and surrounding cities have been providing programs for people to stay cool.

The YMCA has indoor cooling activities for families and people of all ages to stay healthy and cool.

Their pool remains open and active for those who want to take a dip in the water, exercise, and escape the heat.

For more on the YMCA programs during this heatwave tune in live at 4, 5, and 6 p.m.

Article Topic Follows: Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County
Author Profile Photo

Christina Rodriguez

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content