Oasis Community Center is taking extra steps to care for its seniors during this heatwave

ORCUTT, Calif.- The community center has air conditioning, lots of fans, and water to make sure the people that come here are staying cool and safe.

The center said the best way to keep seniors healthy and strong is by keeping them cool and hydrated.

Water is always the best thing for that but electrolytes and Gatorades can be important as well. Members at the center said they appreciate having a place to cool down.

Members were telling me its a great place to build friendships with one another and have a lot of different classes they offer in the air conditioning.

The community center is open from Monday-Friday