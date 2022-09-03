Locals and Tourists in Solvang will feel the heatwave on Labor Day weekend

SOLVANG, Calif. -- The heatwave is hitting cities across California, and Solvang won't be left behind. The heat will peak this weekend at approximately 97 degrees.

Tourists and locals say they visit "The Danish Capital of America", Solvang for their food, wine, and Instagram photo-opps.

The town has an antique architectural look with businesses and homes that look out of a movie.

The town is surrounded by farms, ranches and is a popular tourist stop all year round.

Typically the weather in Solvang is in the 70's. The heatwave is surprising to some businesses and locals.

