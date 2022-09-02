Santa Maria officials said water remains safe for consumption despite odor, taste

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – Santa Maria residents may have noticed an "unusual" taste or odor in their water recently, but city officials ensure that the water supply remains safe for consumption.

The unusual taste and odor are due to heat-induced algae compounds in the state water supply, according to Water Resources Manager Alexandra Griffith.

The city received a notification from the Central Coast Water Authority that high temperatures created ideal conditions for blue-green algae blooms in the Sacramento-San Joaquin Delta that affects State Water Project customers, including Santa Maria.

"The unusual taste or odors that some customers may detect are due to compounds produced primarily from blue-green algae and organic matter in surface waters, imparting a musty or earthy taste and odor," Griffith said.

"Customers may have various levels of sensitivity to the taste and odor imparted by the algae."

Despite the fact that some customers may find the tastes or odors unpleasant, they do not present any health risks. The algae are monitored routinely and regulated only as an aesthetic concern and not as a health concern, Griffith said, adding that chilling the water or adding citrus before drinking helps to reduce the earthy or musty odor and taste.

The Central Coast Water Authority is monitoring, testing, and adjusting its process by initiating additional treatment to reduce the taste and odor issues in the city's water.