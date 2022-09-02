Escape the heatwave at the Santa Maria Public Library this weekend

SANTA MARIA, Calif. -- The heatwave is hitting the Central Coast on Labor Day weekend and due to dangerous temperatures, consider an indoor activity for your family at the Santa Maria Public Library.

The California drought and late summer heatwave can become overwhelming this holiday weekend with heat illnesses.

At the Santa Maria Public Library, you can keep cool and spend time with friends and family.

This Friday, the Library will have a teen gaming event from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

On Saturday, the Library will have tech help, a bookmobile pop-up, and fall arts and crafts.

