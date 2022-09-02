Skip to Content
Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County
By
today at 10:42 am
Published 10:57 am

Escape the heatwave at the Santa Maria Public Library this weekend

Santa Maria Public Library

SANTA MARIA, Calif. -- The heatwave is hitting the Central Coast on Labor Day weekend and due to dangerous temperatures, consider an indoor activity for your family at the Santa Maria Public Library.

The California drought and late summer heatwave can become overwhelming this holiday weekend with heat illnesses.

At the Santa Maria Public Library, you can keep cool and spend time with friends and family.

This Friday, the Library will have a teen gaming event from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

On Saturday, the Library will have tech help, a bookmobile pop-up, and fall arts and crafts.

For more tune into our 4 p.m., 5 p.m., and 6 p.m. live show on your News Channel.

Article Topic Follows: Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County
drought
heat
heatwave
KEYT
library
SANTA MARIA
santa maria public library
Author Profile Photo

Christina Rodriguez

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content