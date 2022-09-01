Burning hot heatwave calls for a pool day in Santa Maria

SANTA MARIA, Calif. -- The California heatwave may bring record-breaking temperatures to the Central Coast and a pool day may be what you need.

Grab your swimsuit, towel, and sunscreen, and head to a pool nearby.

The Santa Maria YMCA has an outdoor pool where you can do swim laps, recreational swimming, or classes.

The Paul Nelson Aquatic Center is also an outdoor pool, it opens at 1 p.m. and is available for 16 years of age and above.

The Lompoc Aquatic Center is an indoor pool, it opens at 1 p.m. and is available for 14 years of age and above.

Lompoc Aquatic Center does offer Youth Lap swimming with one parent or guardian available for children 10 to 14 years old.

