Roughly 2,000 customers left without power for hours in Santa Ynez Valley

SANTA YNEZ, Calif. – Roughly 2,000 PG&E customers in the Santa Ynez Valley were left without power for at least nearly four hours on Tuesday afternoon.

PG&E reported a power outage in Solvang and Buellton just before 1 p.m., according to a PG&E representative. The initial outage affected roughly 2,000 customers but was only impacting about 500 as of 4:50 p.m.

A PG&E representative said that power was expected to return by 5 p.m., but the PG&E outage map said that it is not expected to be restored until 9:15 p.m.

People reported downed wires, and because the impacted wires were partially within a fire threat area, it will require patrolling of the circuit before being re-energized, PG&E said.

Crews are still investigating the cause of the downed wires.

Click here to stay up-to-date with the current outage status.

A previous version of this story said that roughly 140 customers were affected by the outage, but was been updated as more information came in.

