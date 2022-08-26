Santa Maria Police Department holds an open house for law enforcement careers

SANTA MARIA, Calif. -- The Santa Maria Police Department holds an open house for those interested in law enforcement careers from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 26.

Police officials say they will learn more about the day-to-day responsibilities.

Those interested will also receive a tour of the police station in Santa Maria.

If you would like to join and RSVP with the Santa Maria Police Department you may contact Chrissy Alvarez at (805)928-3781 ext. 2144 or by email at joinsmpd@cityofsantamaria.org.

If you cannot make this open house police officials say to continue to apply through their career website.

