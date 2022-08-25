Man convicted for attempted robbery previously robbed SLO Bank of America

PASO ROBLES, Calif. – A 47-year-old man received his second conviction for attempted robbery of a Chase Bank in Paso Robles in 2021 by a San Luis Obispo court, violating California's Three Strikes Law.

Andrew William Gilbertson entered the Chase bank in Paso Robles in September 2021 attempting to exchange damaged money. Upon being told that was prohibited, Gilbertson passed a note demanding money and threatened the teller by showing a gun.

According to the District Attorney's Office, Gilbertson had previously been convicted for bank robbery of a Bank of America in San Luis Obispo in 2015 and then convicted again for arson in 2021.

Gilbertson remains in custody at San Luis Obispo County Jail awaiting a maximum sentence of 35 years to life in prison due to his previous convictions. A sentencing hearing is scheduled for Oct. 27.

For more information, contact Assistant District Attorney Eric J. Dobroth at 805-781-5819.