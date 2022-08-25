California votes to ban new gasoline car sales by the year 2035

SANTA MARIA, Calif.- The California air resources board voted today to ban sales on gas vehicles by 2035.

The state is making this move in hopes to fight climate change. It’s goal is change the car marketplace by making the transition to electric.

This is would be one of the first bans of its kind worldwide.

With this move owners of gas powered vehicles will still be able to keep their cars and can still be on the roads.

More states are expected to follow California’s ban, including Colorado and Minnesota.

Although the sale of new gas cars will be banned in 2035 this rule won’t affect used vehicles.