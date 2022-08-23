Spirit Halloween Stores appear in Santa Maria and San Luis Obispo

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - Halloween in August? Halloween stores are popping up across the Central Coast - months before the big holiday.

“Halloween is my favorite holiday so I love just seeing all the stuff. Like Christmas they start setting up super early too so why not Halloween?” said San Luis Obispo resident, Ryan Barns.

The San Luis Obispo location is now open and has been open since August 5th.

“I was just shopping around in the rest of the mall and I noticed that I was here. And it's just nice to come here to pick up stuff for like, outfits just to wear even without Halloween," said San Luis Obispo resident, Ahmee Smith.

Shoppers are buying costumes, decorations, and accessories - some for non-Halloween related events such as "Superhero Day" at school.

“I'm just shopping for superhero costumes for my daughters tomorrow. All three of them are going to be Wonder Woman," said Grover Beach resident, Monica Hurtado.

The Santa Maria location is expected to open later this week.