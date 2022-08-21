Arroyo Grande continues their Summer Concert Series at Heritage Square Park

ARROYO GRANDE, Calif. -- The City of Arroyo Grande continues its Summer Concert Series at Heritage Square Park Sunday, Aug 21.

There will be live music from Dirty Cello, who play blues and classic rock with a cello.

The concert series kicked off on the 4th of July and has continued every Sunday.

The community is recommended to bring lawn chairs and can enjoy food and drinks at the park.

Concerts will be held from 1 to 3 pm and are free for all ages.

The last concert will be held on Sept. 18.