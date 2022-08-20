Skip to Content
Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County
today at 10:31 am
Serve Santa Maria kicks off their day of community charity work at Miller Elementary

SANTA MARIA, Calif. -- Serve Santa Maria begins their day of community charity work at Miller Elementary this Saturday.

They will begin by painting their famous colorful United States Map.

Volunteers will paint the entire playground and kids will be able to use it on Monday morning.

Serve Santa Maria will have four other project locations.

They will also paint the Santa Maria YMCA playground with the U.S. map.

Volunteers will be going to La Maria Mobile Home Park to help the elderly with handy work.

The other two community project locations will be at the Santa Maria Bridge and Centennial Park.

Serve Santa Maria has a couple of projects per year.

For more details check out our mobile app.

Christina Rodriguez

