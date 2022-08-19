Serve Santa Maria Prepares for their 22nd annual community event

SANTA MARIA, Calif. -- Serve Santa Maria and over 15 local churches prepare for their annual volunteer event to clean and rebuild the community this Saturday, Aug. 20.

The non-profit has been holding this event for two decades with the exception of the 2020 pandemic.

Serve Santa Maria is looking for volunteers to help with their projects throughout the city.

You can select any project listed below volunteers should arrive at 9 am.

There will be three community projects.

​Their main and annual event is Santa Maria Bridge Painting which helps cover graffiti at 2625 S College Drive. They will need approximately 25 to 35 people.

There is also Centennial Park to Paint the Gazebo at 2625 S College Dr 25 to 35 people are needed.

There third community project location is La Maria Mobile Home Park at 233 W. Monroe St. which will help the elderly with hand work around the mobile park. They will also need 25-35 people.

There are two school projects at the Santa Maria YMCA.

They will be painting the U.S. map on upper and lower playgrounds and coloring the entire playground. They need 25-35 people.

The second school project will be at Miller Elementary School.

They will also be painting the U.S. map and coloring the playground. They need 25-35 people.

For more information go to their website. https://www.servesantamaria.com/menu

