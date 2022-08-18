Santa Maria Joint Union High School District bus crashes into fire hydrant

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – A Santa Maria Joint Union High School District bus carrying one student crashed into a fire hydrant Thursday morning, but no injuries were reported, according to the school district.

The bus accidentally backed into a fire hydrant along the 500 block of East Sunset Avenue in Santa Maria just before 9 a.m. on Thursday, according to district spokesman Kenny Klein.

The bus was carrying one student and was heading to Pioneer Valley High School.

There were no injuries reported and no other vehicles involved, Klein said.