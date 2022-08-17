100 days until Cambria Christmas Market returns

CAMBRIA, Calif. - The Cambria Christmas Market returns this winter starting Friday, Nov. 26 and running through Friday, Dec. 23.

This joyous event takes place annually at Cambria Pines Lodge and Cambria Nursery and Florist and is finally returning to it's pre-pandemic grandeur, according to the event manager.

The market features an immersive path packed with more than two million Christmas lights, complete with themed vignettes, a train ride, visits from Santa, cozy fire pits, live music, delicious food and drink, and authentic German Christmas Market booths.

The Market will feature imported handmade German goods, including nutcrackers, smokers, and ornaments, along with handcrafted items from local artists and artisans.

This annual event supports the community of Cambria through fundraising partnerships with the school district and local nonprofits.

There are overnight hotel packages as well as VIP parking available for purchase and tickets are already selling fast.