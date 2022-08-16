Skip to Content
Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County
today at 7:28 am
Published 7:21 am

Crash on Santa Maria River Bridge brings morning commute to standstill on NB 101

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - A multi-car crash on Highway 101 near the Santa Maria River Bridge has slowed and at times stopped northbound traffic, Tuesday morning.

The accident reported around 6:15 a.m. and involving at least three cars blocked all lanes. Tow trucks and emergency responders have made it to the scene, but the traffic back up stretches back to Stowell Road.

Reports on injuries and when the roadway may reopen has not been made clear.

SANTA MARIA
traffic
Joe Buttitta

Joe Buttitta

