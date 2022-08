VANDENBERG, Calif. – SpaceX is planning to launch a Falcon 9 rocket of 46 Starlink satellites from the Vandenberg Space Force Base on Friday afternoon.

The instantaneous launch window is planned at 2:40 p.m., according to SpaceX officials.

The Falcon 9 will launch to low-Earth orbit from Space Launch Complex 4 East at the base.

There will be a back-up opportunity for the launch on Saturday at 10:40 p.m.