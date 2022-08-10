Savie Health free clinic now offering behavioral healthcare

LOMPOC, Calif.- The new Savie Health free clinic in Lompoc that opened in June is now adding free behavioral healthcare to its services.

Behavioral health care services are available in both English and Spanish.

The free clinic currently opens Fridays and Saturdays from 9 a.m. - 4 p.m.

The free clinic is located at 1111 E. Ocean Ave in Lompoc.

Savie Health provides licensed clinical social workers with resources and referrals to help patients that need assistance.