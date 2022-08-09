Santa Maria Regional Transit to offer free rides to students, families on Thursday and Friday

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – As students zip up their backpacks and prepare to head back to school, Santa Maria Regional Transit is offering free rides to students and their families on Thursday and Friday.

Santa Maria Regional Transit is giving the public this opportunity to try its services for free, offering families a solution to get to and from school. The transit service has bus routes that offer convenient pick-up and drop-off times for local schools, according to city spokesman Mark van de Kamp.

Service adjustments were made to the routes that serve middle and high schools to support students and their families, he added.

To find the bus schedules, click here.

Regular fares for students with a valid ID are $1.25 for a one-way ride, $3 for a day pass, $12 for a seven-day pass, and $31 for a 31-day pass.

Passes can be purchased at the Santa Maria Regional Transit Center, located at 400 Boone Street, and at five other locations that include Ernest Righetti and Santa Maria High Schools.