Santa Maria city officials tell drivers to expect street delays for $3.5 million dollar roadway project starting Monday

SANTA MARIA, Calif.-- Santa Maria city officials warn drivers to expect street delays beginning Monday, Aug. 8 for a $3,578,800 million dollar roadway project.

The construction will begin on College Drive from Stowell Road to Enos Drive.

Work will continue on Monday, Aug. 15 on Skyway Drive.

CalPortland will post notices to residents and businesses for affected streets with dates for prohibited parking and street access.

Construction will continue until the end of October.

The streets that are part of the project include:

Alvin Avenue, College Drive to Bradley Road

Battles Road, Miller Street to College Drive

College Drive, Stowell Road to Enos Drive

Depot Street, Stowell Road to Morrison Avenue

Depot Street, Boone Street to Cook Street

Skyway Drive, Betteravia Road to Orcutt Expressway

Stowell Road, Black Road to Hanson Way

Stowell Road, Depot Street to Broadway (Highway 135)

E. Orange Street, College Drive to Concepcion Avenue

The arterial dig-out and overlay project was designed to repair distressed roadways.

The roadway project will include the installation of a new streetlight conduit, asphalt work, and then the re-establishment of traffic striping.

The project was funded by Measure A, Gas Tax, and SB-1 Gas Tax dollars and is said to last over 10 years.