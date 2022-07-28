Motorcyclist killed in head-on crash on Highway 1 near Vandenberg Space Force Base, highway closed

VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, Calif. - Highway 1 near Vandenberg Space Force Base was closed Thursday morning after a fatal head-on collision along Highway 1. Two vehicles were involved in the accident, one of which is a motorcycle.

Santa Barbara County Fire Department says the accident happened around 7:49 a.m. and first responders from Vandenberg Space Force Base responded to the scene. Northbound Highway 1 was closed at the Vandenberg Space Force Base main gate, and southbound Highway 1 was closed at the 'south Y,' according to CalTrans.

There was no estimated time for reopening as of 8:40 a.m.

The California Highway Patrol was also on scene talking with witnesses who reported the accident. It appears a vehicle going northbound, crossed over the lanes and hit the motorcyclist. Another vehicle nearby then also hit the motorcyclist as well, according to the CHP.

One person was killed in the accident and another suffered critical injuries.

The identity of the deceased was not yet available.

News Channel 3-12 has a crew at the scene.

This is a developing story and more information will be added when available.