Santa Barbara County Hosts its 17th Lompoc Empty Bowls Community Fundraiser

LOMPOC, Caif.- The Santa Barbara County Foodbank hosts its 17th Lompoc Empty Bowls Community Fundraiser after a two year hiatus.

The fundraiser will be held at the Dick DeWees Community & Senior Center at 1120 Ocean Avenue.

People attending can enjoy soup and raffle the fundraiser is to benefit Lompoc residents facing food hunger.

All money raised will go to provide groceries, fresh produce to Lompoc residents who are facing hunger and food insecurity.

