Frontline workers to get free admission to Boomers in Santa Maria

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – Boomers in Santa Maria is honoring military personnel, first responders, healthcare workers, and teachers by giving free admissions to the amusement park on various days.

“These frontline workers have been through it all over the last few years,” says Boomers Parks CEO Tim Murphy. “We hope that Boomers Parks can help lighten the load for these valuable members of our society and create some special memories for their families.”

Boomers is providing free elite passes, which include all-day, all-access passes with $10 in race value, to members of the groups along with discounted tickets for up to six of their guests.

The free admission goes by the following schedule:

Teacher appreciation days: Aug. 3 - Sept. 5

Military/first responder appreciation days: Sept. 1 - Oct. 31

Healthcare worker appreciation days: Aug. 17 - Oct. 16

The frontline workers should bring a work ID with a photo on it, or accompanied by a valid photo ID, or a pay stub with them to the park on the day of admission.

For more information, click here.