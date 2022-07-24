Firefighters and air attack respond to 5-6 acre brush fire in Santa Maria

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – Firefighters are responding to a 5-6 acre brush fire near Tepusquet Road, east of Blazing Saddle, according to Santa Barbara County Fire.

The fire is spreading at a moderate rate of spread on a ridge according to County Fire spokesperson, Scott Safechuck.

Safechuck said Cal Fire Air Attack and fixed wing aircraft are responding as well.

#BlazeFire: Vegetation Fire Update: Estimated acreage at 5-6 acres. Photo from ASU Copt 308 pic.twitter.com/aVMrGdxvZ5 — Scott Safechuck (@SBCFireInfo) July 24, 2022

This is a developing story, more information will be provided as updates come in to the station.