Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County
Firefighters and air attack respond to 5-6 acre brush fire in Santa Maria

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – Firefighters are responding to a 5-6 acre brush fire near Tepusquet Road, east of Blazing Saddle, according to Santa Barbara County Fire.

The fire is spreading at a moderate rate of spread on a ridge according to County Fire spokesperson, Scott Safechuck.

Safechuck said Cal Fire Air Attack and fixed wing aircraft are responding as well.

This is a developing story, more information will be provided as updates come in to the station.

Lily Dallow

Lily Dallow is a digital journalist and assignment editor at News Channel 3-12.

