Forward progress stopped after Los Alamos mobile home caught fire

LOS ALAMOS, Calif. – Santa Barbara County Fire crews were able to stop forward progress on a brush fire that sparked after a Los Alamos mobile home caught fire and was fully engulfed on Thursday afternoon, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

The fire broke out at Rancho Alamo Trailer Park around 12:50 p.m. on Thursday, according to the fire department.

All occupants of the mobile home self-evacuated, said Capt. Scott Safechuck.

A neighboring structure was also threatened by the flames and the fire was spread to nearby brush at a slow-to-moderate speed, Safechuck told News Channel 3-12. Crews were able to stop forward progress at roughly 1:30 p.m.

The department requested a second alarm team, which would doubled the initial response, as well as an ambulance. It also requested a water tender because a water main break caused the nearby hydrants to run dry, Safechuck said.

The cause of the fire was not immediately known.