Small homeless camp fire in Santa Maria riverbed

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – Fire crews responded to a fire near the Santa Maria riverbed on Wednesday morning, according to incident response pages.

The fire was first reported just before 11 a.m. in the Santa Maria riverbed near Highway 101, and plumes of heavy smoke quickly appeared.

The California Highway Patrol reported that the fire was near a homeless camp and nearby brush.

Santa Maria City Fire was first on the scene and received help from San Luis Obispo City Fire.

By 11:16 a.m., the CHP reported that the fire department contained the fire to "a little bit of white smoke: that was not affecting the freeway.

News Channel 3-12 was live at the scene.

