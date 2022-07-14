The city of Santa Maria is preparing to update its housing element of the city’s general plan

SANTA MARIA, Calif. –The City of Santa Maria Community Development Department is preparing to update its housing element for the city's general plan.

The survey is in English and Spanish and it takes around seven minutes to complete its 14 questions.

Some questions that are asked are if an individual is a homeowner or renter, and how difficult it is for a family to find affordable housing in Santa Maria.

For more information, or to complete the survey, click here.