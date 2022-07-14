Santa Barbara County Fair attracts visitors from across the Central Coast

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - This year's Santa Barbara County Fair in Santa Maria is drawing in families and people of all ages from across the county.

This is the first full-out fair being held at the Santa Maria Fairpark since 2019.

“I think the fair is actually wonderful, just being able to come back and reunite after being two years, you know, due to the COVID," said Nicole Roseborough, who is visiting from Carpinteria.

The fair's livestock is also back after a two year break.

“It feels refreshing to be able to be around people again in a capacity that we haven't been able to in a long time," said Santa Maria resident, John Ramirez.

The fair runs through Sunday 17th.

Children 11 years old and under get in for free on Friday, July 14th.