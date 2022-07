SANTA MARIA, Calif.- The average national price for regular gas is under $5 according to Triple-A its the first time its decreased to $5 in nine weeks.

Price for of regular gas at Coserv Fuel is now at $5.55 a gallon.

Gas prices in Santa Barbara County are currently at $6.16 a decrease from last weeks $6.26 according to Triple-A.

The National average gas price is currently at $4.72.