Santa Maria Library extends operation hours

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – The Santa Maria Library will be open for two additional hours beginning Monday.

The main library location will now be open on Mondays through Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Fridays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m., according to city spokesman Mark van de Kamp.

The city announced the extended operational hours on Thursday to be effective Monday, July 11.

Libraries were one of the many entities that were forced to close doors during the COVID-19 pandemic.