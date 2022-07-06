Test rocket launch scheduled from Vandenberg Space Force Base Thursday morning

VANDENBERG, Calif. – An unarmed test launch of a Minotaur II+ Rocket is planned to take off from Vandenberg Space Force Base sometime on Thursday morning, according to Space Launch Delta 30 officials.

News Channel 3-12 has reached out to get an exact launch window for the mission, but has yet to hear back.

Our media partners at Noozhawk reported that while there has been no official launch window released, notices to mariners and airmen have been notified of an operation at the base sometime between 8:01 p.m. on Wednesday and 5:34 a.m. on Thursday.

Additionally, pilots have been notified of a launch happening between 10:46 p.m. and 5:31 a.m.

This is the first test supporting the development of the Air Force's new Mk21A re-entry vehicle that will be used on the future LGM-35A Sentinel intercontinental ballistic missile, according to officials.

Both are being developed by the Air Force Nuclear Weapons Center.

The launch is intended to demonstrate "preliminary concepts and relevant payload technologies in operationally realistic environments," according to officials.