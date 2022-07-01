Santa Maria Police seize illegal fireworks, weapons, and drugs

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – The Santa Maria Police Department seized illegal fireworks, multiple firearms, drugs, and a large amount of cash late Thursday night after it received reports of fighting.

Officers were dispatched to the 600 block of South Pine Street around 10:20 p.m. on Thursday for reports of fighting in the street, according to the police department.

Arriving officers learned that there had been an attempted robbery, and located several men in a nearby alleyway.

One of the men – a 20-year-old man – was found to be on parole, and upon a further search, officers located multiple firearms, illegal firearm manufacturing equipment, a large number of illegal fireworks and fentanyl pills, as well as a large amount of cash.

The man was booked into the Northern Branch Jail on multiple felony violations, and because of the severity of the violations, he was not given a bail amount.