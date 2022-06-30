Fourth of July Festivities return to areas of the Central Coast

SANTA MARIA, Calif.- Fourth of July events return to Santa Maria and Lompoc for the first time since COVID-19 delayed or canceled the shows the last two years.

"Red, White & Boom!" returns this year at the Elks Event Center. The event includes a firework show and concert.

The event will include live music by Mestizo and food, beer and wine are also available for purchase.

The Family Fun Day in Ryon Park will include a Patriotic Bike Parade starting at 11 a.m. that starts at Veteran's Memorial buidling and end at Ryon Park.

It will also include live music, food trucks, face painting and more.

Fourth of July Family Fun Day is free.