Lompoc Valley Medical Center becomes distribution site for Narcan

LOMPOC, Calif. – The Lompoc Valley Medical Center Emergency Department announced that it is now a distribution site for free doses of Naloxone – commonly known as Narcan – a medicine that rapidly reverses an opioid overdose.

The center has over 100 doses of the nasal spray that can save the life of someone experiencing an opioid overdose.

Patients simply have to go and request the free medicine and be willing to learn exactly how to use it.

People need this narcan now more than ever as the opioid epidemic spreads across our country. There were more than 133 overdose deaths between January 2021 and January 2022 in Santa Barbara County according to Project Opioid Santa Barbara County

Additionally, fentanyl-involved deaths in the county increased 81% since 2019, and fentanyl was present in 50.4% of the drug overdose deaths in the county in 2021.

Lompoc had 28 people die by overdoses in 2021, according to Project Opioid.